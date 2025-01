Blitz: Rockford boys and girls, Muskegon boys win on Friday night

Prev Next FOX 17

Posted

(WXMI) — Highlights to come on FOX 17 News at 10. Girls: Rockford 56, Grandville 25 Boys: Rockford 60, Grandville 42 Boys: Muskegon 55, Mona Shores 48 Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.