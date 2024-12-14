Unity Christian, Catholic Central & Mona Shores prove victorious on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Unity Christian boys basketball beat South Christian in overtime, 62-56.
Unity Christian 62, South Christian 56
Catholic Central girls hoops beat Cedar Springs 52-30.
Catholic Central 53, Cedar Springs 30
Mona Shores hockey dominated Wyandotte Roosevelt 7-3 on the east side.
Mona Shores 7, Roosevelt 3
