Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Unity Christian, Catholic Central & Mona Shores prove victorious on Friday

Unity Christian boys basketball 2024
Remi Monaghan
Unity Christian boys basketball 2024
Unity Christian boys basketball 2024
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Unity Christian boys basketball beat South Christian in overtime, 62-56.

Unity Christian 62, South Christian 56

Catholic Central girls hoops beat Cedar Springs 52-30.

Catholic Central 53, Cedar Springs 30

Mona Shores hockey dominated Wyandotte Roosevelt 7-3 on the east side.

Mona Shores 7, Roosevelt 3

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward