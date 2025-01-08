Boys basketball: Rockford, Muskegon, Greenville, and Forest Hills Central all pick up wins

(WXMI) — Rockford 65, Byron Center 61
Muskegon 65, Hudsonville 56
Greenville 58, Coopersville 54
Forest Hills Central 64, Forest Hills Northern 60
