Grandville, Zeeland West girls and GRC, FHC boys basketball pick up wins

(WXMI) — Highlights from games across West Michigan.
Girls: Zeeland West 48, East Grand Rapids 45
Girls: Zeeland West 48, East Grand Rapids 45
Girls: Grandville 33, Forest Hills Central 32
Girls: Grandville 33, Forest Hills Central 32
Boys: Forest Hills Central 74, Grandville 56
Boys: Forest Hills Central 74, Grandville 56
Boys: Grand Rapids Christian 77, Hudsonville 76
Boys: Grand Rapids Christian 77, Hudsonville 76
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)