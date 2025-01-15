Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Calvin Christian, Greenville hoops take home mid-week wins

Greenville girls basketball 2025
Fox 17 sports
Greenville girls basketball 2025
Greenville girls basketball 2025
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin Christian 51, Northpointe Christian 48

Calvin Christian 51, Northpointe Christian 48

GR Catholic Central 57, Forest Hills Central 44

GR Catholic Central 57, Forest Hills Central 44

Greenville 51, Kenowa Hills 49

Greenville 51, Kenowa Hills 49

Holland Christian 53, Zeeland East 41

Holland Christian 53, Zeeland East 41

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.