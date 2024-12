GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Day two of the Cornerstone Holiday basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday. Here are some highlights from the day.

GR Catholic Central 44, Mona Shores 41

Lansing Everett 49, Zeeland East 48

Plymouth Christian 60, Grand River Prep 30

