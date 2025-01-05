GV women, men's hoops host Northern Michigan

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two of the top teams in the GLIAC squared off Saturday afternoon in the Fieldhouse, with the GVSU women's basketball team facing Northern Michigan. The two teams came in tied atop the conference and battled all game long, but the Lakers came away victorious, 81-71, to move to 4-0 in league play and 14-1 overall.

Northern Michigan got the scoring started with an early three-pointer, but the Lakers scored four straight to take their first lead of the day at 4-3. After a Wildcat basket, Hadley Miller put the Lakers back in front, hitting a triple with just over six minutes to play. With the score tied at 11, both teams hit three-pointers, GVSU getting theirs from Abrie Cabana, then a few possessions later Avery Zeinstra hit another Laker three to put them up 19-16. NMU responded with a 7-0 run to lead 23-19, but Rylie Bisballe put an end to the scoring run with a three-pointer of her own, making it 23-22, Northern Michigan, after the first quarter.

Rylie Bisballe scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 11 boards for her first double-double of the season. She also added four assists and a steal. Nicole Kamin recorded 12 points, making eight free throws, and pulled down four rebounds. Lexi Plitzuweit scored 10 points, while MacKenzie Bisballe had nine points and four boards.

The Grand Valley State men's basketball team fell 78-70 Saturday (Jan. 4) afternoon to Northern Michigan. The Lakers fall to 6-6 on the season and 2-2 in the GLIAC.

GVSU shot 41% from the field and 43% from three. Northern Michigan shot 43% from the field, 38% from three, and 85% from the free throw line. NMU outrebounded GVSU 39-30 and 8-7 in offensive rebounds. GVSU outscored NMU 26-24 in the paint and 17-8 in fast break points.

GVSU was led by Kaden Brown who scored 21 points on 8-17 shooting from the field with four three-pointers. Jalen Charity scored 14 points on 4-10 shooting with two made three-pointers and four rebounds. Trevon Gunter and William Dunn each added eight points. Cam Regnerus led the Lakers with seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

