Rockford, Jenison, Lakeview, Portage Northern volleyball teams all advance to regional finals

(WXMI) — Rockford 3, Forest Hills Northern 1
Volleyball: Rockford 3, Forest Hills Northern 1
Jenison 3, Mona Shores 1
Volleyball: Jenison 3, Mona Shores 1
Battle Creek Lakeview 3, Byron Center 1
Volleyball: Battle Creek Lakeview 3, Byron Center 1
Portage Northern 3, West Ottawa 2
Volleyball: Portage Northern 3, West Ottawa 2
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)