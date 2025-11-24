Two West Michigan schools claim football state championships in dominant fashion

MARQUETTE, Mich. — A pair of West Michigan high schools claimed football state championships in dominant fashions on Saturday in the UP.

Martin and Portland St. Patrick both won in their respective state title games in 8-man football. The Martin Clippers took home the Division 1 championship with a 52-8 win over Montabella. The Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks rocked North Dickinson in Division 2, 53-0.

Both games were held at Northern Michigan University's Superior Dome in Marquette.

Martin Clippers Football The Martin Clippers huddle during halftime of the 2025 8-Man Division 1 title game inside the Superior Dome.

2025 marks the first time two West Michigan schools claimed 8-man football titles since the Michigan High School Athletic Association began to organize a post-season for the sport.

REDEMPTION TOUR COMPLETE

In the early game Saturday, the Clippers were looking to finish their first-ever unbeaten season at 13-0. 2025 was marked by the team as the redemption tour following 2024's disappointment when Martin lost the conference title to Gobles and lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Martin Clippers Football The Martin Clippers celebrate winning the 2025 8-Man Division 1 title game inside the Superior Dome.

While 8-man football often features more scoring than traditional 11-man football, the Clippers were an offensive juggernaut this season. Martin averaged just over 50 points per game. Only once did the Clippers fail to score more than 5 touchdowns in a game in 2025.

Defensively Martin was unforgiving. Opponents averaged less than 10 points per game. In fact the Clippers pitched shutouts in three games and gave up just a single touchdown in six other games.

Martin Clippers Football The Martin Clippers celebrate winning the 2025 8-Man Division 1 title game inside the Superior Dome.

The 2025 8-man Division 1 title gives the Clippers three state championships in the past four seasons.

Martin Clippers Football The Martin Clippers celebrate winning the 2025 8-Man Division 1 title game inside the Superior Dome.

SHAMROCKS FINALLY SHAKE LOOSE 33-YEAR DROUGHT

Portland St. Patrick was back in the 8-man state title game after a five-year hiatus. The Shamrocks made it to the championship game in 2017, 2018, and 2020, but never took home the hardware.

The last state title for St. Patrick was in 1992, when the Shamrocks played 11-man football in division D.

In 2025, the Shamrocks rolled through the regular and post season to a perfect 13-0 record.

Portland St. Patrick School The St. Patrick Shamrocks celebrate winning the 2025 8-Man Division 2 title game inside the Superior Dome.

On offense, St. Patrick was rolling all year, averaging nearly 49 points per game (not including a week 8 forfeit win). The Shamrocks were not forgiving on defense, allowing opponents to score just over 10 points per game, including three shutouts.

To celebrate the team's championship, St. Patrick School is allowing students to have two out of dress code days this week.

COACHES COMPETITION

Both Martin Head Coach Brad Blauvelt and St. Patrick Head Coach Pat Russman are in the running for the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Year award.

The coach who takes the most votes wins $3000 grant for his athletic department, plus becomes a nominee for the NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Voting is open until Sunday, November 30.

