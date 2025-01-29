Tuesday night hoops: Highlights from games across West Michigan

(WXMI) — Tuesday night offered us some great high school basketball conference crossover games. The Blitz crew has highlights from games all across West Michigan.
Boys basketball: Unity Christian 46, Byron Center 35
Boys basketball: Hudsonville 72, Forest Hills Central 39
Boys basketball: Tri-Unity Christian xx, NorthPointe Christian xx
Girls basketball: Grand Haven 37, Muskegon 35
Girls basketball: Catholic Central xx, South Christian xx
Girls basketball: East Grand Rapids xx, Mona Shores xx
