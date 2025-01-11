Recap: The snow won't stop West Michigan hoops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Check in with scores from across West Michigan on Friday night.
Mona Shores 44, Reeths-Puffer 32
Rockford 64, East Kentwood 39
Ravenna 41, Western Michigan Christian 24
Muskegon 63, Byron Center 49
Calvin Christian 50, Godwin Heights 35
Northview 59, Thornapple Kellogg 38
