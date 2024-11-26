Hudsonville football to play in first state title game since 2004

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Hudsonville football will be playing in the state championship game. The Eagles beat Rochester Adams 27-7 to punch their ticket to Ford Field.

Hudsonville has played in the finals before, but has never come away with a win in that final game. They hope that this year will be different.

"There's a lot of trust within this team. They trust that if a receiver is suppose to be in an area, that he is going to be there. And the coaches also trusting the kids too to make plays. We've let them do that, we've been aggressive on fourth downs because we trust our kids and I think that has snowballed through the year," said Head Coach Brent Sandee.

The Eagles come into this matchup 12-1. Their only loss coming in week one of the season against Howell 20-17. They got a rematch against the Highlanders in the regional final where they ended up winning, 35-6.

"We aren't satisfied. We didn't come this far just to get this far, we want to win a state championship. And I know that we can do it," said senior quarterback, Griffin Baker.

That division one championship is set for 7pm on Saturday. Nov. 30th at Ford Field in Detroit.

