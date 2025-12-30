WEATHER READY ALERT: Snow showers, blowing snow, slick roads

WEST MICHIGAN — Fox17 meteorologists have issued a Weather Ready Alert for tonight, December 30, as another winter system will bring impacts to West Michigan.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the counties in purple, from now until 7 a.m. Thursday. Accumulating snow will cause slick spots on the roads, and wind gusts up to 25 mph could cause reduced visibility and blowing snow.

wxmi

Snow will begin to intensify along the lakeshore for the evening commute, peaking in the mid to late evening.

wxmi

Snow will gradually taper down through midnight, but breezy winds will contribute to blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads.

wxmi

Waking up Wednesday morning most will be dry, but there could be residual road impacts from the snow, and it will still be breezy.

Wind chills will be around 10 degrees colder than actual temperatures, meaning many feels like temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 degrees.

Another system will move through Wednesday afternoon, adding on to our snow totals.

wxmi

Most of the snow will fall through the late morning and early afternoon along a cold front. Behind the front is much colder air, and continued windy conditions could lead to reduced visibility and dangerous driving.

wxmi

Behind the cold front, lake effect snow will continue for a few hours in the evening. This will also cause potential for travel difficulties for New Year's Eve.

All in all, 3-6" of snow is expected between tonight's snow and tomorrow's snow. The highest totals will be along the lakeshore, but gusty winds will be able to transport some of that snow further inland. From 131 east, snow totals will be lower.

wxmi

New Year's Eve itself will be cold and breezy with wind chills in the single digits. You'll need to bundle up!

wxmi

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube