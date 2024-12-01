DETROIT, Mich. — Hudsonville football was playing in their first state championship game since 2004. The Eagles had to go up against Detroit Cass Tech in the division one title match.

Hudsonville claims runner up title after 42-20 loss to Cass Tech

The Technicians scored twice in the opening frame, and added two more touchdown in the second quarter to lead 27-0 at the break.

Remi Monaghan Hudsonville football state final 2024

Cass Tech scored again at the start of the third quarter. But Hudsonville was also able to find the end zone. They earned a one yard run from quarterback Griffin Baker, and a 14 yard scamper from Byrce Fox. It was 35-13 with 5:00 left in the third quarter.

To finish out the game, Hudsonville scored one last time. Griffin Baker connected with Carson Dykstra on a long pass to make it 42-20.

That would be the final score in this division one championship. Hudsonville falls to Cass Tech and ends the year as the state runner ups.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

