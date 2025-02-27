Rockford's Anna Wypych named Miss Basketball finalist

(WXMI) — Rockford guard Anna Wypych has been named a 2025 Miss Basketball finalist. Wypych has led the Rams to a 21-1 regular season and the top-ranked team in Division 1 while averaging over 22.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 2.6 SPG.

Wypych has taken Rockford to the Breslin Center all three years, including a state title win in 2022. She holds just about every single school record with 1,489 career points, 38 single-game points, 260 career assists, 8 single-game assists, 336 career free throws made, 200 career steals, 76 made 3-point shots and 7 single-game 3-point shots.

The Rams will begin district play on Wednesday in pursuit of another run to the Breslin Center.

