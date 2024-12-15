Watch Now
Rockford, Unity Christian & Byron Center come away with wins at The Invite

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Invite basketball tournament was back in action in 2024 and put together some great matchups.

Rockford 57, Northview 49

Byron Center 63, South Christian 57

Unity Christian 53, Catholic Central 49

