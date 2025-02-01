Blitz: Friday night battles on the hardwood

(WXMI) — Girls basketball: Rockford 45, Grand Haven 34
Girls basketball: Rockford 45, Grand Haven 34
Boys basketball: Rockford 57, Grand Haven 50
Boys basketball: Rockford 57, Grand Haven 50
Boys basketball: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58, Grand Rapids Christian 33
Girls basketball: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 64, Grand Rapids Christian 43
Girls basketball: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 64, Grand Rapids Christian 43
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)