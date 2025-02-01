Blitz: Friday night battles on the hardwood

(WXMI) — Girls basketball: Rockford 45, Grand Haven 34

Boys basketball: Rockford 57, Grand Haven 50

Boys basketball: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58, Grand Rapids Christian 33

Girls basketball: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 64, Grand Rapids Christian 43

