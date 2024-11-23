Hudsonville, Byron Center and Zeeland West football teams are heading to Ford Field

(WXMI) — Highlights from eight games across West Michigan will air tonight on FOX 17 News at 10 p.m.

Division 1: Hudsonville 27, Rochester Adams 7

Division 2: Byron Center 41, East Lansing 14

Division 3: Zeeland West 32, DeWitt 20

Division 4: Niles 62, South Christian 30

Division 5: Frankenmuth 42, Catholic Central 35

Division 7: Millington 35, North Muskegon

Division 7: Monore St. Mary Catholic Central 38, Schoolcraft 7

Division 8: Riverview Gabriel Richard 36, Decatur 30

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)