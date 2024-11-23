Watch Now
Hudsonville, Byron Center and Zeeland West football teams are heading to Ford Field

(WXMI) — Highlights from eight games across West Michigan will air tonight on FOX 17 News at 10 p.m.

Division 1: Hudsonville 27, Rochester Adams 7

Division 2: Byron Center 41, East Lansing 14

Division 3: Zeeland West 32, DeWitt 20

Division 4: Niles 62, South Christian 30

Division 5: Frankenmuth 42, Catholic Central 35

Division 7: Millington 35, North Muskegon

Division 7: Monore St. Mary Catholic Central 38, Schoolcraft 7

Division 8: Riverview Gabriel Richard 36, Decatur 30

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

