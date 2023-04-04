Patrick Lyoya shooting death 1 year later: What has changed within GRPD and updates on Schurr trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been one year since Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed during a traffic stop by former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr.

The deadly shooting rocked the city of Grand Rapids as a family lost a son, many in the community lost trust in police relations and a police department had to do a deep dive into their practices.

We take a look at the timeline and where the case stands one year later.

April 4, 2022

On a rainy morning in April, 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya was pulled over by then-GRPD officer Christopher Schurr. The department later said the stop was for a license plate that did not match the registration of the car.

Lyoya seemed disoriented, getting out of his car and trying to get away from the officer. Toxicology reports later revealed Lyoya had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Courtesy: 102.5 FM The Lyoya family moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States to escape violence.

A struggle ensued, as Schurr tried to get a handle on Lyoya, who reached for the officer's taser.

The two men fell to the ground, Schurr getting on top of Lyoya, grabbing his gun and shooting Lyoya once in the back of the head – instantly killing him.

FOX 17

April 4, 2022

Schurr was put on paid administrative leave immediately after the incident as Michigan State Police investigated which is standard protocol.

Part of the investigation included looking over all angles and body cam video of the incident. However, the community became restless and demanded to see the video immediately.

April 9, 2022

The community organized a march and vigil for Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, expressed his sadness in Swahili through a translator. "Right now I'm bleeding. I'm hurt," he said.

FOX 17 Patrick Lyoya’s family and community members attend a march in Grand Rapids on April 9.

April 13, 2022

MSP released video of the incident nine days after the shooting. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, who was only 25 days into the job, held a press conference to show the public what transpired.

FOX 17 / File Photo

April 14, 2022

Protests continue for a few days in downtown Grand Rapids after video of Lyoya's death was released.

Lyoya family attorney Ven Johnson and notable civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a press conference calling for justice for Lyoya and condemned the actions of the Grand Rapids Police officer who shot and killed him.

April 22, 2022

Patrick Lyoya is laid to rest.Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids to say their final goodbyes. Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.

FOX 17 Patrick Lyoya's mother

June 9, 2022

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office is charging Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lyoya.

"Second-degree murder is a felony offense is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole," Becker explained at a press conference. Schurr was arraigned one day later and bonded out of jail.

Calhoun County Jail

June 15, 2022

Due to the charges, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington announced Christopher Schurr is terminated from the GRPD.

October 31, 2022

Schurr was bound to Circuit Court to face trial by a judge. Shurr's attorneys later asked for the charge to be dropped. That request was denied.

December 26, 2022

A civil lawsuit was announced by Lyoya family attorney Ven Johnson and civil rights attorney Ben Crump against the city of Grand Rapids and Christopher Schurr.

"You end up with Patrick Lyoya being unjustly executed by this Grand Rapids Police Officer, and that is why we have to continue to speak truth to power and file this wrongful death lawsuit," Crump said.

March 7, 2023

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom hits his one year within GRPD. He reflects on the new policies and procedures, where Lyoya's death had a hand in the roadmap for the future of policing within the department.

"We brought in de-escalation training, self-regulation, training, constitution, police training. We're switching to a model of the use of force training involving Brazilian jujitsu. So it's less strikes, more holds, and control tactics," Chief Winstrom said.

FOX 17

Schurr's trial was rescheduled from March 2023 to October 24, 2023, after the defense asked for more time to prepare.

The trial will be a first of its kind. A police officer in Michigan charged with murder after an officer-involved shooting is not typical.

The defense continues to say this is a case of first reference in the entire state and reminds a GRPD training captain testified that Schurr did exactly what he was trained to do in an escalating situation.

The outcome of this trial could set a precedent in the state for repercussions officers could face for their actions on the job.