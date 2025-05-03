Watch Now
NewsShooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Actions

Analysis: Schurr's testimony in self-defense trial

Christopher Schurr
FOX 17
Christopher Schurr
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Defendants typically do not take the stand in general cases; however, they often do in self-defense cases like the one currently unfolding.

SEE MORE: SCHURR TRIAL, DAY FIVE: Christopher Schurr takes the stand in murder trial

Cooley Law School Professor Emeritus and former Michigan State Police Detective Lew Langham joined us to provide insight into the trial, particularly focusing on Schurr's decision to testify and share his side of the story.

Langham noted, "He accomplished that goal very well. I didn't see any issues with his testimony. He wasn't aggressive in his presentation, and I think that's going to bode well for him as it relates to the jury when they go back and deliberate the charges against him."

The expert also highlighted a moment when Becker challenged Schurr regarding discrepancies in his statements about Lyoya's perceived actions. According to Langham, Schurr managed that line of questioning effectively.

Ultimately, Langham points out that the jury has access to video footage of the encounter. He believes that those discrepancies in testimony should not have a significant impact on the jury’s decision.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Trial of Christopher Schurr: Daily Coverage

Jury Selection - Day 1 Jury Selection - Day 2 Jury Selection - Day 3 The Trial, Day 1: Opening Statements, witnesses The Trial, Day 2: Testimony on tasers, use of force The Trial, Day 3: Prosecution rests case, GRPD officers testify The Trial, Day 4: Defense continues to present its case The Trial, Day 5: Christopher Schurr takes the stand Analysis: Jury Selection Analysis: The Trial, Day 1 Analysis: The Trial, Day 2 Analysis: The Trial, Day 3 Testimony: Witness to struggle between Schurr, Lyoya Testimony: Expert witness on police use of force Testimony: Grand Rapids police captain Testimony: Christopher Schurr