NewsShooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Freep: Autopsy reveals Lyoya was drunk before officer-involved shooting

Patrick Lyoya Picture 5.png
FOX 17
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 06, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County medical examiner has released its autopsy report of Patrick Lyoya’s death.

A report from the Detroit Free Press says Lyoya was drunk when he was shot by a Grand Rapids police officer in early April, with his blood alcohol level at three times the legal limit.

Blood alcohol levels from .25 to 3 indicate that person is physically and mentally impaired, as are sensory functions, and accidents become highly likely.

The autopsy report also reaffirms that Lyoya was shot in the back of the head, as evidenced in an independent autopsy.

