LIVE UPDATES: Deadlocked jury returns for deliberation in trial of Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The jury in the trial of Christopher Schurr will attempt to reach a verdict on Thursday during their fourth day of deliberation.

The twelve-person panel of Kent County residents is currently deadlocked.

On Tuesday, Judge Christina Mims read an instruction — also known as the Allen charge — to the jurors, encouraging them to "talk things over in the spirit of fairness and frankness."

"Remember it is your duty to consult with your fellow jurors and try to reach agreement," Judge Mims said.

In order to convict or acquit the defendant, the jurors must reach a unanimous verdict. If they are unable, the judge may declare a mistrial.

Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man whom he shot in the back of the head during an April 2022 traffic stop.

As seen through body camera and dash camera videos from the incident — as well as a cell phone video recorded by a passenger in Lyoya's car — the two had been struggling over Schurr's taser in the front yard of a residence in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood.

While the former officer's lawyers claim he acted self-defense, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr's actions were not justified.

Less than a week after Lyoya's death, protesters called for racial justice in a series of large demonstrations throughout Grand Rapids. A number of reforms were later implemented within the Grand Rapids Police Department.

More than three years after the deadly shooting, a jury of Schurr's peers will now attempt to determine his guilt — or innocence — in the second-degree murder case.

The jury may also convict the former officer of voluntary manslaughter, a lesser offense.

LIVE UPDATES (Thursday, May 8):

8:30 a.m.

The jury resumes their deliberation.

7:17 a.m.

A crowd of Christopher Schurr supporters again gather outside the courthouse, carrying thin blue line flags.

FOX 17

"This is consequential for all officers," says Lincoln Rohn, whose nephew was Schurr's partner at the GRPD.

Rohn says he and other demonstrators have received "sickening" and "vile" treatment from those protesting the former officer.

Nearby, a series of sidewalk chalk drawings call for Schurr's conviction.

FOX 17

For FOX 17's previous coverage of the trial of Christopher Schurr and the death of Patrick Lyoya, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube