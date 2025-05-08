Watch Now
Analysis: Schurr trial jury remains silent as deadlock continues; expert predicts verdict or mistrial Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The jury in the high-profile trial of Christopher Schurr, spent the entire day Wednesday without updates, raising questions about their deliberations. This situation is particularly notable given that on Tuesday, after only ten hours of deliberation, the jury informed the judge they were unable to reach a verdict.

Legal experts are analyzing the implications of this extended silence. Lew Langham, a law professor emeritus at Cooley Law School and a former Michigan State Police detective, commented on the situation. He stated, “It appears that they're stuck there, and that there's not any movement in either direction towards conviction or not.”

Langham expressed that he was not surprised by the lack of updates from the jury. He did anticipate that if the jury had still not reached a verdict by the end of the day Wednesday, the judge would have declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. He noted that in some cases, juries may request to review evidence again, but based on the current circumstances, he believes they are likely “in no better position than they were yesterday.”

Looking ahead, Langham suspects that a resolution may be imminent. “I suspect tomorrow should be it, one way or another. [Thursday] should determine whether or not we have a verdict or the judge declares a mistrial based upon a hung jury,” he said.

The outcome is expected to unfold soon, with all eyes on the jury's next move.

