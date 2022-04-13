Protesters gather in downtown Grand Rapids following video release of deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protestors have gathered at Rosa Parks Circle to voice their frustrations following the video release of the police killing of Patrick Lyoya.

The protest had been planned for Friday but was moved up to today after police announced they would release the video.

Protesters gather in downtown GR after police release video showing an officer shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.

GRPD said the deadly shooting happened on Monday, April 4, after what police described as a “lengthy struggle.”

After a struggle over the officer’s taser that lasted approximately 90 seconds, the officer shot Lyoya once in the back of the head.

Cell phone footage from a witness shows the officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head after telling him to let go of the taser.

Here's a timeline of events related to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya:

