Watch Live: Vigil for Patrick Lyoya, man killed by Grand Rapids police officer

Vigil for Patrick Lyoya

Hundreds of community members are expected to take part in a vigil for Patrick Lyoya.

The 26-year-old died Monday, April 4 after being shot by a Grand Rapids police officer near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue. Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 Lyoya ran from the officer, and then struggled with that officer when the officer caught up to him. Investigators say the officer shot Lyoya during the struggle.

While Lyoya's family, Kent County commissioner Robert Womack, and community activists demanded the immediate release of body camera footage, Chief Eric Winstrom said he would give investigators with Michigan State Police at least a week to gather information before doing so. On Friday he issued a statement, committing to releasing the video no later than April 15 at noon.

Lyoya's family have been shown video of the shooting, and according to an interpreter, the video depicts the officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head while lying face down on the ground.

Hundreds of people marched Saturday afternoon, calling for the video to be released, the officer named, and justice for Lyoya's death be served.

How we got here:

