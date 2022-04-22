Friends, family to gather for Patrick Lyoya's funeral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been 18 days since Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a struggle following a traffic stop.

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Patrick Lyoya at his funeral on Friday.

Patrick’s funeral is open to the public and a large number of people are expected to attend.

It's set to start at 11 a.m.

In the last 2 1/2 weeks, Lyoya's death has garnered national attention and the attention of community members and civil rights activists in West Michigan.

The speaker list and procession details haven’t been released, but we're told by County Commissioner Robert Womack that civil rights activist Al Sharpton will be speaking. He has also offered to cover the funeral expenses.

Womack says he will also speak at the memorial alongside Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing the Lyoya family.

It's not clear if Patrick's family will speak.

While the funeral is open to the public, masks will be required to attend this memorial service.

FOX 17 will be streaming the funeral live on our website, app and Facebook page.

