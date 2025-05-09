Watch Now
NewsShooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Analysis: What's next after mistrial declared in case against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr

Christopher Schurr Trial Day 8
Pool Photo
Christopher Schurr awaits a decision from the jury in his trial for second degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya.
Christopher Schurr Trial Day 8
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In our ongoing coverage of the trial, we spoke with legal and law enforcement expert Lew Langham, who offered insights into the complexities of the case and the possibility of a new trial. Langham noted that it is likely Chris Becker will refile charges, but he emphasized that the elements of the case may differ in the future.

Langham, who is a professor emeritus at Cooley Law School and a former Michigan State Police detective, stated, "I think both sides put on the best case they could have put on. I think the prosecution team did a great job. I think the defense team did a great job. The question becomes at this point ... was the second-degree murder charge too high of an offense to charge?"

MISTRIAL: FOX 17 reports on a hung jury in the trial of Christopher Schurr

He explained that the prosecutor has several options moving forward, including bringing the same charges, not pursuing any charges, or opting for a lesser charge.

The prosecution likely asked crucial questions to the jury on how they perceived the case. As he put it, "What are the one or two things that hung you up on this trial and not being able to make a decision that the defendant was, in fact guilty of this offense of second-degree murder?"

Langham elaborated that if many jurors struggled with Patrick Lyoya's attempt to grab the taser, the prosecutor may need to adjust his strategy in any forthcoming trial: "If most of them have a problem with the fact that Patrick Lyoya had the taser ... then the prosecutor recognizes that he's going to have to address that a little bit differently."

Regarding the potential for another mistrial, Langham mentioned that if it occurs, the prosecution would likely attempt again. However, he noted that after a third mistrial, they may decide not to proceed, citing precedents from other cases.

Langham has previously stated that if the trial were to resume, it could take at least four to five months to get back into the courtroom.

