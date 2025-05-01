LIVE UPDATES: Trial of Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Testimony from witnesses called by the defense is set to continue Thursday in the trial of Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer charged in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder, which, in Michigan, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

On April 4, 2022, Schurr shot Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, in the back of the head during a traffic stop. As seen through body camera and dash camera videos from the incident — as well as a cell phone video recorded by a bystander — the two had been struggling over Schurr's taser in the front yard of a residence in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood.

While the former officer's lawyers claim he acted self-defense, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr's actions were not justified.

Less than a week after Lyoya's death, protesters called for racial justice in a series of large demonstrations throughout Grand Rapids. A number of reforms were later implemented within the Grand Rapids Police Department.

More than three years after the deadly shooting, a jury of Schurr's peers will now determine his guilt — or innocence — in the second-degree murder case.

LIVE UPDATES (Thursday, May 1):

8:39 a.m.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker resumes his cross-examination of Capt. David Siver, a Grand Rapids police officer who, on Wednesday, defended the actions taken by Christopher Schurr in the deadly shooting.

SCHURR TRIAL: Grand Rapids police captain says former officer acted reasonably

8:36 a.m.

Court is in session.

7:11 a.m.

On a wet, rainy Thursday morning, former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr arrives at 17th Circuit Court, greeted by a crowd of supporters.

