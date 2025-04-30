Analysis: expert testimony questions officer's use of force in Schurr trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several pieces of testimony from a police use of force expert may significantly influence the jury in the ongoing case involving Patrick Lyoya.

Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina's law school, stated that a reasonable officer in a similar situation "would not have fired his weapon." This opinion is crucial for jurors as they deliberate the facts of the case.

"I'm surprised to some degree that, as an expert witness, that he would be allowed to actually make that determination, being that that's what the jury is ultimately seated for," said Lew Langham, a legal and law enforcement expert. Langham is a professor emeritus at Cooley Law School and a former detective with the Michigan State Police.

Though Langham noted that statements from the professor carry weight, he acknowledged the unpredictability of the jury's decision-making process.

The key aspects of this case will revolve around what could have happened if Lyoya had gained control of Officer Schurr's Taser, what Lyoya's intent may have been, and whether Officer Schurr acted within reasonable bounds. Schurr's defense aims to shape that narrative. During cross-examination, they've tried to clarify that multiple actions by Lyoya, during his interaction with Schurr, were felony violations.

During Stoughton's expert testimony, a significant point was made regarding the use of a taser. “At no point in history has a suspect used an officer's taser to disarm the officer and use his gun against him."

Langham added that this does not discredit the defense's narrative, emphasizing the situation involved "29 to 30 separate commands" given to Patrick Lyoya to obey legal police commands.

As the trial continues, the expert testimony will play a vital role in how jurors interpret the actions of the individuals involved.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube