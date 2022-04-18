Attorneys for Patrick Lyoya's family to release results of independent autopsy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya plan to release results from an independent autopsy at a press conference Tuesday morning.

This will be the first autopsy report released to the public related to Patrick's death.

The Kent County medical examiner released a statement last week saying he completed the autopsy of Patrick but was still waiting on toxicology and tissue test results to finish the report. Even then, the full autopsy report won’t be released to the public until Michigan State Police finishes its investigation into the deadly shooting of Patrick.

RELATED: Kent County medical examiner releases statement regarding Patrick Lyoya's autopsy

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson will share the results of an independent autopsy performed on Patrick by forensic pathologist, Dr. Wener Spitz Tuesday morning at10:30 a.m.

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, died Monday, April 4 following a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side. Lyoya was the driver of the vehicle. A passenger was also in the vehicle at the time.

Video footage shows Patrick and an officer getting into a struggle before the officer shoots Patrick in the head.

Governor Whitmer met with the Lyoya family privately on Monday.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack announces a funeral will be held Friday morning at Renaissance Church of God at 11 a.m. and Rev. Al Sharpton, a nationally known civil rights activist, will deliver a speech at Lyoya’s memorial.

You can watch the full press conference Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. on the FOX 17 website, app and Facebook page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube