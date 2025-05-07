SCHURR TRIAL, DAY EIGHT: Deadlocked jury ends third day of deliberation without a verdict

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The jury in the trial of Christopher Schurr failed to reach a verdict on Wednesday after a third day of deliberation.

The twelve-person panel of Kent County residents is currently deadlocked.

On Tuesday, Judge Christina Mims read an instruction — also known as the Allen charge — to the jurors, encouraging them to "talk things over in the spirit of fairness and frankness."

"Remember it is your duty to consult with your fellow jurors and try to reach agreement," Judge Mims said.

In order to convict or acquit the defendant, the jurors must reach a unanimous verdict. If they are unable, the judge may declare a mistrial.

Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man whom he shot in the back of the head during an April 2022 traffic stop.

As seen through body camera and dash camera videos from the incident — as well as a cell phone video recorded by a passenger in Lyoya's car — the two had been struggling over Schurr's taser in the front yard of a residence in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood.

While the former officer's lawyers claim he acted self-defense, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr's actions were not justified.

Less than a week after Lyoya's death, protesters called for racial justice in a series of large demonstrations throughout Grand Rapids. A number of reforms were later implemented within the Grand Rapids Police Department.

More than three years after the deadly shooting, a jury of Schurr's peers will now attempt to determine his guilt — or innocence — in the second-degree murder case.

The jury may also convict the former officer of voluntary manslaughter, a lesser offense.

LIVE UPDATES (Wednesday, May 7):

4:39 p.m.

The jury does not reach a verdict. They will resume deliberations at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

1:34 p.m.

Michigan State Police troopers talk with protesters of Patrick Lyoya's death. Three days into the jury's deliberation, many of the faces outside the courthouse have now become familiar ones.

10:49 a.m.

A pair of Grand Rapids police officers separate protesters and supporters of Christopher Schurr.

Grand Rapids police officers are separating protesters and supporters. This is my view from the fifth-floor media room: pic.twitter.com/KecmUNiwMC — sam landstra (@samlandstra) May 7, 2025

8:30 a.m.

The jury returns for deliberation.

7:12 a.m

As the sun rises on 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids, supporters of Christopher Schurr begin to gather outside the courthouse.

A small crowd of supporters for Christopher Schurr on Wednesday morning.



In a little more than an hour, the deadlocked jury in the former officer’s second-degree murder case will resume their deliberations. pic.twitter.com/6tafd8t2Ze — sam landstra (@samlandstra) May 7, 2025

7:03 a.m.

WATCH: FOX 17's Sam Landstra previews the eighth day in the trial of Christopher Schurr

