LIVE UPDATES: Trial of Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury is seated and opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer charged in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder, which, in Michigan, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

On April 4, 2022, Schurr shot Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, in the back of the head during a traffic stop. As seen through body camera and dash camera videos from the incident — as well as a cell phone video recorded by a bystander — the two had been struggling over Schurr's taser in the front yard of a residence in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood.

While the former officer's lawyers claim he acted self-defense, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr's actions were inexcusable.

Less than a week after Lyoya's death, protesters called for racial justice in a series of large demonstrations throughout the city. A number of reforms were later implemented within the Grand Rapids Police Department.

More than three years after the deadly shooting, a jury of Schurr's peers will now determine his guilt — or innocence — in the second-degree murder case.

LIVE UPDATES:

8:47 a.m.

Judge Christina Mims instructs the jury, clarifying to them that opening and closing statements from the prosecution and defense are not evidence. The jury must make their ruling based on the evidence presented in the courtroom.

8:45 a.m.

Court is in session.

6:30 a.m.

A crowd of supporters of Christopher Schurr — carrying thin blue line flags and holding 'Stand with Schurr' signs — had already gathered outside 17th Circuit Court in downtown Grand Rapids when it opened at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

"We stand here today to defend life, not to take it," said State Representative James DeSana (R-Carleton. "We stand here today with Officer Christopher Schurr."

Court proceedings are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

