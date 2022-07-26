GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chief Eric Winstrom presented his departmental review and recommended policy changes for the Grand Rapids Police Department on Tuesday.

WATCH:



Chief Winstrom presented his findings and plan at the Grand Rapids City Commission’s Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday morning.

“Our community has been through significant trauma over the last several years with the pandemic, and with the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Everyone has felt that. I have heard those who call for defunding or abolition of the Police Department and I have heard from a majority of residents and businesses that desire better police presence. The pathway to change is through the immediate community-informed steps I outlined today and the community-engaged steps for ongoing change and reform that will come through our strategic planning process,” said Winstrom.

Check out the PowerPoint presentation outlining Chief Winstrom’s departmental review and recommendations below.

2022 07 26 Police Chief Review and Recommendations by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube