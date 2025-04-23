Jury seated for trial of former GRPD officer's 2nd-degree murder case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 3 days of questions, a jury is seated for the trial of former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr.

The 14 people, 10 women and 4 men, who will serve as twelve jurors and two alternates, were officially seated Wednesday morning just after 11 a.m. The demographics of the jury are ten white, three Hispanic, and one bi-racial. Most appear to be between 20 and 30 years old.

The selection process started Monday with more than 200 people reporting for jury duty. There they filled out questionnaires to weed out potential issues with serving on the jury.

Tuesday began the verbal questioning by prosecutor Christopher Becker and defense attorney Matthew Borgula.

Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a black motorist whom he fatally shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in April 2022.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday, April 28 with opening statements by both the prosecution and defense.

