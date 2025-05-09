PHOTOS: Protesters rally after mistrial in Christopher Schurr case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protesters took to the sidewalks and streets of downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, shortly after a mistrial was declared in the case of Christopher Schurr.

A former Grand Rapids police officer, Schurr continues to be charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man whom he fatally shot in the back of the head as the two struggled over his taser during an April 2022 traffic stop.

The prosecution may now retry the case with a new jury — a potential monthslong process — dismiss the charge or enter into a plea agreement with the defendant.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker may also charge Schurr with voluntary manslaughter, a lesser offense, as opposed to second-degree murder.

Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya

During the march, protesters called for a retrial, believing Lyoya was unjustly killed by the former officer.

"As long as I have breath in my body, I'll keep screaming his name until he gets justice," said Erykai Cage, a demonstrator.

The crowd of more than a hundred began their march at 17th Circuit Court and continued past the Grand Rapds Police Department headquarters and Rosa Parks Circle.

GRPD officers and Michigan State Troopers, mostly riding bicycles, monitored protesters throughout the march and repeatedly told them to stay off the road.

When the demonstrators returned to the courthouse, they blocked traffic as they encircled the crosswalks at the intersection of Lyon Street and Ottawa Avenue, prompting law enforcement to order them back to the sidewalk.

A number of protesters said they were maced during this interaction.

