Watch Now
NewsShooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Actions

PHOTOS: Protesters rally after mistrial in Christopher Schurr case

Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
FOX 17
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protesters took to the sidewalks and streets of downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, shortly after a mistrial was declared in the case of Christopher Schurr.

A former Grand Rapids police officer, Schurr continues to be charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man whom he fatally shot in the back of the head as the two struggled over his taser during an April 2022 traffic stop.

The prosecution may now retry the case with a new jury — a potential monthslong process — dismiss the charge or enter into a plea agreement with the defendant.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker may also charge Schurr with voluntary manslaughter, a lesser offense, as opposed to second-degree murder.

Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya

During the march, protesters called for a retrial, believing Lyoya was unjustly killed by the former officer.

"As long as I have breath in my body, I'll keep screaming his name until he gets justice," said Erykai Cage, a demonstrator.

READ MORE: Group gathers for 'Justice for Patrick' rally, demands retrial

Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya

The crowd of more than a hundred began their march at 17th Circuit Court and continued past the Grand Rapds Police Department headquarters and Rosa Parks Circle.

GRPD officers and Michigan State Troopers, mostly riding bicycles, monitored protesters throughout the march and repeatedly told them to stay off the road.

Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya

When the demonstrators returned to the courthouse, they blocked traffic as they encircled the crosswalks at the intersection of Lyon Street and Ottawa Avenue, prompting law enforcement to order them back to the sidewalk.

A number of protesters said they were maced during this interaction.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya
Protesters rally for Patrick Lyoya

For FOX 17's previous coverage of the trial of Christopher Schurr and the death of Patrick Lyoya, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Trial of Christopher Schurr: Daily Coverage

Jury Selection - Day 1 Jury Selection - Day 2 Jury Selection - Day 3 The Trial, Day 1: Opening Statements, witnesses The Trial, Day 2: Testimony on tasers, use of force The Trial, Day 3: Prosecution rests case, GRPD officers testify The Trial, Day 4: Defense continues to present its case The Trial, Day 5: Christopher Schurr takes the stand The Trial, Day 6: Defense rests case, closing arguments The Trial, Day 7: Judge reads instruction to deadlocked jury The Trial, Day 8: Deadlocked jury returns for deliberation The Trial, Day 9: Hung jury, judge declares mistrial Analysis: Jury Selection Analysis: The Trial, Day 1 Analysis: The Trial, Day 2 Analysis: The Trial, Day 3 Analysis: Schurr's testimony Analysis: Jury deliberation, closing arguments Analysis: Deadlocked jury, potential for mistrial Analysis: Legal expert: "I suspect tomorrow should be it" Analysis: Judge declares mistrial after hung jury Testimony: Witness to struggle between Schurr, Lyoya Testimony: Expert witness on police use of force Testimony: Grand Rapids police captain Testimony: Christopher Schurr PHOTOS: Protesters rally after mistrial