LIVE UPDATES: Trial of Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Testimony is set to continue Wednesday in the trial of Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer charged in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder, which, in Michigan, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

On April 4, 2022, Schurr shot Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, in the back of the head during a traffic stop. As seen through body camera and dash camera videos from the incident — as well as a cell phone video recorded by a bystander — the two had been struggling over Schurr's taser in the front yard of a residence in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood.

While the former officer's lawyers claim he acted self-defense, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr's actions were not justified.

Less than a week after Lyoya's death, protesters called for racial justice in a series of large demonstrations throughout Grand Rapids. A number of reforms were later implemented within the Grand Rapids Police Department.

More than three years after the deadly shooting, a jury of Schurr's peers will now determine his guilt — or innocence — in the second-degree murder case.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:05 a.m.

Nicholas G. Bloomfield, a former police officer from New Mexico, takes the stand to continue his testimony from Tuesday as an expert in police use of force.

9:03 a.m.

Court is in session

7:45 a.m.

Christopher Schurr arrives at the courthouse, again greeted by a crowd of supporters.

6:30 a.m.

17th Circuit Court opens.

