'In America's history, this is how it ends every time:' Witness testifies in Schurr trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A witness to the struggle between Christopher Schurr and Patrick Lyoya took the stand on Monday in the former officer's second-degree murder trial.

"It was horrific," said Wayne Butler, a resident of Grand Rapids who was getting ready for work on the morning of Monday, April 4, 2022 when he saw the lights from Schurr's patrol car through a window in his house.

As the two struggled in his front yard, Butler said he stepped outside in an attempt to "calm" a situation that had "escalated."

"This tussle is going to end up in someone dying," he said.

LIVE UPDATES: Trial of Christopher Schurr

As a black man, Butler said he "felt he could reason with" Lyoya and tried to get him to comply with Schurr.

"You got to stay down to live," Butler said, recalling the incident. "In America's history, this is how it ends every time."

Butler said Lyoya did not punch or kick the former officer.

Comparing the struggle to a sporting event, Butler said Schurr "had the lead the whole time."

According to testimony, Butler then stepped back inside his house to call police. Moments later, he heard a "pop" from Schurr's handgun.

"The last six seconds, God spared by eyes," Butler said.

WATCH: Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker delivers his opening statement:

Prosecutor Chris Becker gives his opening statement in the trial of Christopher Schurr

WATCH: Defense attorney Mikayla Hamilton delivers her opening statement:

Defense Attorney Mikayla S. Hamilton gives her opening statement in the trial of Christopher Schurr

For FOX 17's previous coverage of the trial of Christopher Schurr and the death of Patrick Lyoya, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube