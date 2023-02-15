1
MSU Shooting
MSU Shooting
The Rock repainted in days after shooting
Chris Bovia
8:08 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Shooting
Butler University student reflects on friend lost in MSU shooting
Rachael Wilkerson
6:21 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Shooting
Mental health resources following mass shooting at MSU Monday
Ashley Taylor
5:30 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Shooting
Alumna coordinates efforts to get Michigan State University students home
Lauren Kummer
4:57 AM, Feb 15, 2023
MSU Shooting
Vigil held at East Lansing church for MSU shooting victims
Jamie Sherrod
11:12 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
‘It was scary. It was mortifying': MSU students grieve after ‘chaotic’ night
Lauren Edwards
10:16 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
GoFundMe launches hub of verified MSU fundraisers
FOX 17
8:48 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Oxford shooting survivor's family relives trauma as brother shelters at MSU
Kim Russell
8:34 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Makeshift memorial continues to grow at MSU 'Sparty' Statue
Michael Martin
8:25 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Stats: MSU shooting joins growing list; school shootings rise 150% since 2018
Josh Berry
8:14 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Churches hold vigils for mourning East Lansing community
FOX 17
8:11 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
After MSU shooting, lawmakers promise action, mull gun safety legislation
Josh Berry
7:46 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Clawson student killed at MSU remembered as 'model human being'
Darren Cunningham
7:28 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Hope, Calvin encourage supporters to Go Green for rivalry game
FOX 17 News
6:38 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
'She was beautiful' said grandmother of 19-year-old MSU student killed
Kimberly Craig
6:38 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
MSU shooter convicted on 2019 gun charge; Lansing neighbors often heard gunshots
Ross Jones
4:48 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Michigan State University mourns loss of 3 students killed in shooting
WXYZ Staff
4:43 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
What we know about the Michigan State University gunman
CNN Wire
12:45 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Police: MSU shooting suspect carried threat targeting 2 New Jersey schools
FOX 17
11:52 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
MSU shooting: What we know about the victims
FOX 17
11:33 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Uvalde Foundation for Kids helping students, staff after MSU shooting
FOX 17
10:40 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
MSU Police: all 8 victims were MSU students
FOX 17
9:06 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Schools across Greater Lansing area cancel classes after deadly shooting at MSU
Katharine Finnerty
8:52 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Michigan legislators speak out after MSU shooting
Chris Bovia
8:19 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
Michigan State students recount hiding wherever they can during active shooter
5:29 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
PHOTOS: Shooting at Michigan State University
12:54 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
'It's scary and it's real': Students on campus react to deadly shooting at MSU
12:04 AM, Feb 14, 2023
MSU Shooting
MSU: All campus-related activities canceled until at least Monday
11:46 PM, Feb 13, 2023
MSU Shooting
Police release suspect photo in Michigan State University shooting
11:26 PM, Feb 13, 2023
MSU Shooting
LIVE UPDATES: 3 MSU students killed, 5 hurt in shooting; suspect identified
FOX 17
8:50 PM, Feb 13, 2023
Weather