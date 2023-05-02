Michigan State will honor the victims of mass shooting in upcoming commencement

EAST LANSING, Mich. — There is a lot happening here on Michigan State University's campus with commencement just around the corner. Here are three major points you should know about.

First, the families of the three students killed on Feb. 13, Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser, will all receive posthumous degrees from their respective colleges during their ceremonies all followed by a moment of silence. There will also be a moment of silence for the five students who were injured in the shooting.

Second, Dr. Anthony Fauci will deliver a commencement address to doctoral students on may 5. Fauci is best known for his work navigating the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic as the chief medical advisor to President Biden.

Lastly, ticket and parking prices won't be a challenge this year. All seating is being done on a first-come, first-serve basis, and graduates can invite as many guests as they want. Parking will also be free with shuttle services to take attendees back and forth.

