Michigan State University police release updated timeline on campus shooting

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety released an updated timeline Thursday about the fatal shooting on the MSU campus in February, detailing the gunman's route after the incident.

The shooting happened at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union on Feb. 13. Three students were killed – Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson – and five others were injured. The gunman, Anthony McRae, killed himself later that night.

“Since the violence our community experienced took place, MSU Police and Public Safety has been committed to sharing as much information as we can as we are able,” said Chief of Police Chris Rozman in a statement. “Our detectives have been working tirelessly on this investigation and I am proud of the work they have and continue to put forward.”

The investigation is ongoing, MSU notes.

Here’s their expanded timeline of events:

"Important note: The times labeled with a (*) were learned throughout the course of the investigation and were not known by law enforcement on the night of the shooting.

*7:19 p.m. – McRae exits bus at Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop

*7:24 p.m. – McRae walks eastbound on Grand River Ave in front of Broad Art Museum

*7:26 p.m. – McRae walks northeast across Grand River Ave

*8:12 p.m. – McRae walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum

8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

8:19 p.m. – Officers dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911

*8:19 p.m. – McRae is seen walking westbound along Grand River Ave in front of Ramp 6

8:20 p.m. – First officers arrive at Berkey Hall

*8:23 p.m. – McRae fires one shot while walking from Berkey to the Union

*8:24 p.m. – McRae enters the Union

8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union

*8:26 p.m. – McRae exits the Union and leaves campus

8:27 p.m. – Officers dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911

8:27 p.m. – Officers arrive at the Union

8:30 p.m. – First MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

8:31 p.m. – Second MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

*9:14 p.m. – Person matching description is seen walking northbound on Harrison near Grand River Ave

10:04 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, suspect description given

10:54 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information

11:02 p.m. – First news conference takes place

11:18 p.m. – Photo of McRae shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:33 p.m. – MSU Alert sent, more descriptive suspect description given

11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing

11:49 p.m. – Officers approach person matching description and he completes suicide with a gun

12:20 a.m. – MSU DPPS confirms the deceased person matching description as McRae with the public

12:25 a.m. – Second news conference takes place

12:27 a.m. —MSU Alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted

12:28 a.m. — MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted

1:07 a.m. – MSU Alert sent, bus service information for reunification center

1:35 a.m. – Third news conference takes place

8:02 a.m. – Fourth news conference takes place

12:12 p.m. – News release disseminated"

And here’s a map of his suspected route:

Police say there appears to be no motive for the suspect to target Michigan State University.

To read the full update, click here.