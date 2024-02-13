Tom Izzo reflects on the MSU shooting a year later

(WXMI) — Tom Izzo began his weekly press conference by reflecting on the shooting that took place on MSU's campus last year. Izzo has been a pillar of the Michigan State community for nearly 30 years. Last year after the shooting Izzo spoke at the campus vigil.

"I hope everybody pauses and remembers the lies of the three we lost especially Ariel, Brian and Alexandria, but there were others that were injured and we had Jon here not that long ago. It just makes you kind of realize so many more important things in life and maybe what we do but it’s also a time to reflect and grieve and honor the people that lost their lives," Izzo said.