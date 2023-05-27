Police report shows MSU shooter had disturbing internet searches, conversation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — New details are coming to light in the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University after campus police released a preliminary case report this week.

Three students were killed and five others were injured as a result of the February shooting.

The heavily redacted document sheds light on a possible motive for the tragedy.

Nearly halfway into the 91-page report, an interview was recorded between a police sergeant and an unidentified person who said they knew the shooter.

During the exchange, the person told police Anthony McRae had seemed agitated during their last conversation three weeks prior and that McRae said he had been "beaten up by students."

Less than 36 hours before the shooting, McRae purchased two boxes of ammunition from Dunham's Sports in the Lansing Mall.

One of his final stops was to a convenience store, where he was a regular customer. An employee told police McRae bought a bottle of Brandy, which was unusual for him.

Last month, MSU police said "no conclusive motive" could be determined for why the 43-year-old man opened fire on campus.

Internet search history pointed toward McRae having a disturbing and dark fascination with "killer documentaries" and "mass school shootings."

Two days before the shooting, McRae also watched videos of MSU campus tours.

Police say he had no affiliation to the university.

The full report is below:

Michigan State University mass shooting police preliminary report by WXYZ-TV Detroit on Scribd