Flags to be lowered to honor MSU shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered on Tuesday, February 13 across Michigan in honor of the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University.

"A year ago today, every Spartan’s heart stood still as our community was shattered by a devastating act of gun violence," said Governor Whitmer. "Today we honor the memories of those we lost and hold each other close as we continue to grieve and process. We are—and always will be—Spartan Strong, but days like today are hard for everyone. I encourage us all to give each other some grace and be there for one another. We will get through this together.”

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags can return to full staff on Wednesday, February 14.