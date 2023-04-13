MUSKEGON, Mich. — Thursday, April 13 marked two months since the tragedy at Michigan State University occurred, in which three students were shot and killed and five others were injured. Since then, Governor Gretchen Whitmer vowed to pass what she called "commonsense" gun legislation. Thursday morning in East Lansing she delivered on that promise.

‘We have to protect our kids': Muskegon prosecutor explains impact of new gun laws

“I certainly applaud our legislature and governor for making some I think important changes to this legislation,” said Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson during an interview with FOX 17. “And again it’s not to take people’s guns away. I think that’s really important.”

Gov. Whitmer signed the legislation in a packed room with lawmakers, gun reform advocates, and some law enforcement officials by her side.

After reviewing the legislation, Hilson said it'll help to ‘close loopholes’ and will ultimately protect children.

“I know we have experienced it, my colleagues across the state have experienced young people getting their hands on loaded weapons, that are not safely stored or locked, and either killing themselves or somebody that they’re with,” he said.

Specifically the legislation — Senate Bills 79, 80, 81, 82 and House Bills 4138 and 4142 — will require universal background checks on all firearms purchases and the safe storage for guns and ammunition.

Hilson said legally the bills will help law enforcement with their investigations.

“It does create a deeper records database as it relates to those who are purchasing firearms. It’s not to fly, speck, and magnify [and] keep track of them. Big Brother isn’t watching,” Hilson said. “It’s just a matter of knowing that if, in fact, law enforcement comes across a weapon during the course of a criminal investigation, now they can look in that database and see who it [is] supposed to belong to and where did it come from, and help piece that together.”

During the signing, Gov. Whitmer emphasized that the bills were about protecting children and families.

Hilson agreed, and stated that children don’t know the dangers or impact of a firearm unless their taught. So, the bills protect them regardless of what they know.

“We have to protect our kids. Kids are curious, especially young kids,” Hilson said. “So, we have to do something in order to protect them because it’s pretty clearly evidenced that young people, young kids, minors, when they get their hands on weapons are either hurting themselves or others because they don’t know what they’re doing. This is just an avenue to make sure that we are protecting those that don’t know any better.”