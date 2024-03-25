MSU to refurbish areas of Berkey Hall, MSU Union impacted by shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will begin the process of refurbishing portions of the MSU Union and Berkey Hall.

The Union’s former food court area and Berkey Hall’s north wing have been closed since the shooting that took the lives of 3 students and terrorized campus just over 1 year ago.

Plans include modernizing the area with an emphasis on maintaining a space for Spartans to gather, engage, and socialize. According to a release sent to staff, the MSU Union food court will be walled off for construction starting March 25. The project should be done by June, but the dining area will remain closed until plans for that construction are finalized.

Berkey Hall’s north wing will be worked on outside of business hours to limit disruption starting April 1. In the summer, the building will be closed for classes and events to facilitate the project.

Impacted areas will be re-laid out into an open space for people to gather and engage, including creation of a small group of rooms for meetings, reflection, study, and personal health. Renovations should be done by the fall semester.

The university has ongoing discussions with the families of the students lost that day, and created a space online to access mental health and other resources, as well as updates on the plans as they become available.