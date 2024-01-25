MSU school shooting survivors can now be reimbursed for mental health services

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Spartan Strong Fund has announced it will now provide reimbursement for mental health services received by Michigan State University students, faculty, staff and first responders impacted by the Feb. 13 shooting.

“Utilizing the Spartan Strong Fund to support mental health services for students, staff, faculty and first responders affected by Feb. 13 is critical for facilitating their journey towards recovery,” said Assistant Provost and UHW Executive Director Alexis Travis, Ph.D. “Each of us is impacted differently by Feb.13. Trauma is experienced uniquely by individuals and each of us is on our own path toward healing. Not all Spartans may feel traumatized by Feb.13, and that is OK too.”

The Spartan Strong Fund has allocated $500,000 out of more than $2 million received from donors following the tragedy to provide the reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses used to obtain mental health services.

Applications are now open. Reimbursement requests will be accepted for three years from January 24, 2024.

Out-of-pocket expenses that qualify include deductibles, co-pays or coinsurance related to:



Outpatient counseling and mental health care services, including tele-health

In-patient hospitalization with a mental health diagnosis

Residential mental health treatment

All available insurance coverage must be met before submitting for reimbursement.

MSU says the university has also provided health care, tuition reimbursement and access to Michigan’s compensation program for those impacted by the shooting.

“We are forever grateful to the generosity of thousands of people who helped our community on a path to healing through the Spartan Strong Fund,” said MSU’s Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “Mental health services and support have been an essential part of individuals’ recovery, and it was a priority to support these efforts with the fund.”

To apply for reimbursement by clicking here.