WEATHER READY ALERT: Lake effect snow hitting West Michigan through the weekend

Another cold front will spark lake effect snow bands starting Friday night, stretching into Sunday morning.

Because of how the snow will impact travel across West Michigan, FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Nearly everyone will see at least at least a dusting of snow, with 1 to 3 inches expected for neighborhoods between US-131 and M-66. Areas west of US-131 could see up to 4 inches with the possibility of even more snow in spots where lake effect bands are persistent.

wxmi

The wind driving the snow will also cause localized low visibility and blowing snow. The best chance for widespread snow is between now and around 11 p.m.

wxmi

As the front swings through early Saturday morning, widespread snow will taper down and transition to more lake effect bands. Those could add up quickly along the lakeshore, and add to slick spots on the roads.

wxmi

The arctic air entering West Michigan will drive our lows into the single digits for much of the weekend. Feels like temperatures will drop below zero Saturday morning, afternoon, and agains Saturday into Sunday.

wxmi

The winds will be anywhere from 15 to 25 mph from the northwest all day Saturday.

wxmi

Sunday morning will again feel below 0, but most will feel around 5 during the afternoon as highs climb into the low 20s.

wxmi

The cold snap won't last forever. Highs next week should rise to near 40.

