Two years later: MSU Honors shooting victims, focuses on community mental health

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Thursday marks the second anniversary of the mass shooting that took place on Michigan State University's campus on Feb. 13.

The shooting took the lives of MSU students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner.

While all buildings will remain open, the university is canceling classes and holding special events on campus in memorial of the students who lost their lives.

Throughout the day on Thursday, there will be various spots for students and the community to give feedback on a permanent memorial, learn more about mental health resources, and find ways to give back.

“There are still so many Michiganders who carry the grief and trauma from that night, including students, staff, and faculty still walking on campus right now. Today, let’s remember those we lost, hold one another close, and remember that the way we get through tough times is togethe

—Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Caring Through Service event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Breslin Center Hall of History, where those attending will have the opportunity to put together aid kits and learn advocacy strategies.

Students and visitors can also head to three outdoor areas across campus where heated spaces and tents will be staffed with volunteers from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outdoor locations for gathering include: The Rock at Farm Lane and Auditorium Road, the Grand River Ramp at West Circle Drive, East Circle Drive, and the Spartan Statue near Beal Street and Chestnut Road.

At 8 p.m. people will gather at the Beaumont Tower for a moment of silence followed by the ringing of the tower bells.

Berkey Hall, The MSU Student Union, and the tower will also remain lit green from 6 p.m. February 13 to 6 a.m. February 14.

The MSU Alumni Chapel will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For students and visitors attending memorial events, Luminary kits are also available for pickup on campus.



