Michigan State University selects partner for independent review of response to mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has selected a partner to run an independent review of the university's response to the mass shooting on Feb. 13.

This review will evaluate not only the immediate response to campus but also take a broader look at law enforcement actions and protocols.

“Security Risk Management Consultants brings decades’ worth of experience in response evaluation and safety and security improvements with work spanning 40 states and 10 countries," Michigan State's interim president, Dr. Teresa K. Woodruff, said in a statement. "Their experience working with higher education institutions will be a critical asset as we work to strengthen our response efforts and ensure a safer campus for our community.”

After the review, the recommendations for future response will then be shared with the public.

