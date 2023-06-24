Law firm representing multiple families takes steps toward suing MSU in connection to mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Multiple families are now taking steps toward suing Michigan State University in connection to the mass shooting that occurred Feb. 13 on campus that killed three students and seriously injured five others.

The law firm, Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman, filled a notice of injury with the Court of Claims and is representing the family of Brian Fraser, the family of Arielle Anderson and Hanyang Tao.

The notice is required under Michigan law before a lawsuit can be filed.

The notice alleges that there were security concerns on campus before the shooting, and it cites issues with the surveillance systems, alerts systems and the "inability to lock wooden classroom doors" from the inside in Berkey Hall.

This legal action comes alongside attorneys for Nate Statly and Troy Forbush, two of the students who were injured, also taking steps toward suing the school.

FOX 47 has also confirmed that an attorney representing John Hao, who was paralyzed due to his injuries, has also filed a notice of injury against the university.

